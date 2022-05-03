The star from, “This is Us” Jon Huertas joined us to talk about the final episodes of the Emmy-winning drama’s big series finale.
The series finale will air on May 24.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 3, 2022.
by: Sam Rubin, Kobe Siy
