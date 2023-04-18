The Jonas Brothers are on a hot streak and they’re eyeing “L.A. Baby.”

Early Tuesday morning they announced three secret shows and one is taking place in Los Angeles on April 25.

“Heads up Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth and Baltimore… We’re coming to town for three secret shows on April 25th, 26th and 28th,” the band tweeted.

The announcement sent fans into a frenzy.

“Y’all woke up and chose chaos!” tweeted one.

Some requested more notice to plan, since they are full-blown adults now.

“This is cute for fans in those areas but also we need to take days off work and plan! So these last minute shows are STRESS attempting to make the Baltimore,” tweeted another.

In the meantime, others requested more locations be added to the calendar.

“WHERES BOSTON?” asked one fan.

“What about Michigan I need to see you guys so bad,” another one tweeted.

The concert is followed by two other shows. On April 26, the band stops in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and then heads to Baltimore, Maryland, on April 28.

The exact venues will be released at a later date.

Fans can register for tickets through Ticketmaster’s verified fan portal here. Registration is open through April 20 at 10 a.m. PST.

You’ll need to register in order to get tickets.

The brothers Jonas have been booked and busy this 2023.

In February they released their new single “Wings” off of their upcoming album called “The Album.” They also performed on “Saturday Night Live” earlier this month.

This August, they are set to perform two shows at the iconic Yankee Stadium.

“The Album” is set to be released on May 12.