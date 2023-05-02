No need to send out an “S.O.S,” the Jonas Brothers are hitting the road for a career-encompassing tour.

The band made the announcement on Tuesday morning via social media and their website.

“It’s official!” the band’s caption on Instagram read. “FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT. THE TOUR.”

Twitter: Jonas Brothers

They’re swinging big and will take their act across the country for a 35-date tour that kicks off Aug. 12 at Yankee Stadium.

They’ll be at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 9.

The tour wraps up on Oct. 14 in Miami at the Kaseya Center.

The Brothers’ new album called “The Album” drops May 12.

Fans looking to snag tickets for the upcoming tour can register for Verified Fan on Ticketmaster now through May 6 at 8:59 p.m. PST.

Presale for the L.A. show starts on May 9 at 10 a.m.