Jonathan Bennet spoke to KTLA Entertainment Anchor Megan Telles about his new Hallmark movie “The Holiday Sitter.”

The movie is Hallmark’s first movie that features a same-sex couple as the focus.

“The Holiday Sitter” was set to premiere Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. on The Hallmark Channel.

This segment first aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning news on Sunday Dec. 11, 2022.