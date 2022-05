Jordan Fisher can do it all. Audiences watched the actor, singer and dancer grow up on the Disney Channel and now he’s part of HBO’s new animated rock opera, “Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed.”

Recently, we’ve seen Jordan in CW’s “The Flash,” and Netflix movies “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” and “Work It.”

Fisher also voiced Robaire, a member of the fictional boy band “4*Town” in Pixar’s hit “Turning Red.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 31, 2022.