Joshua Dela Cruz was discovered by Nickelodeon while starring in the Broadway musical “Aladdin,” for the main role of the beloved children’s series “Blue’s Clues.” He starred in “Aladdin” for five years and was ready for something different.

When picked for the role, the writer and co-creator of “Blue’s Clues,” also had a love of musical theater and wrote the main character, who Cruz plays, to go to New York City to pursue his Broadway dreams.

Cruz touched on how it was the perfect opportunity for him and that he enjoys being able to meet the kids and the people who are watching the show.

“Being able to give parents a break and being able to help kids get prepared for preschool and beyond is such a wonderful thing,” the actor explained.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 19, 2022.