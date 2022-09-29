It seems like every hit sitcom is getting a reboot these days, but could the same be happening for the ’00s hit “Scrubs?” Actress Judy Reyes isn’t taking the idea completely off the table.

“We’ve talked about it a lot,” she explained to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “It could be in the cards when everything kind of falls into place for all of us. It’s just such a key and pivotal moment in all our careers and television history that I’m just so proud to have been a part of it.”

The show turned 20 years old just last year, something that the actress can’t believe.

“Fans say, ‘your show got me through college.’ First, I get really depressed because I’m really that old,” she confessed. “But then, I’m really proud to be stuck in the memories of television viewers to this day.”

The “Claws” actress is now working on a scripted podcast, called “Sisters of the Underground.” It’s executive produced by Eva Longoria and Dania Ramirez.

The 8-part scripted series tells the true story of the Mirabal sisters, whose activism in the Dominican Republic and state-orchestrated assassination led to the downfall of the dictator, Rafael Trujillo, aka “El Jefe.”

“It’s been told and retold,” she explained. “Dania’s point-of-view, as a Dominican woman in the business, was to tell the story with audio with all Dominican actors, sprinkling in a lot of Spanish. It turned out to be such a rewarding and passionate and moving experience for all of us who feel so connected, whether directly or second-generation.”

Reyes called the podcast “powerful” as it chronicles the sisters’ journey of heroism.

“Sisters of the Underground” is available now wherever you get your podcasts.