Entertainment host Sam Rubin sat down with actress Julia Schlaepfer to talk about her role in the “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923.”

Schlaepfer talked about her character and the series with Sam, and she also touched on the fun places she got to visit for the filming of the series. The cast and crew traveled to South Africa, Kenya, Malta and Montana, then ended up in Long Beach.

“I get to go on the adventure of a lifetime, for real, and it’s amazing,” said the actress.

New episodes of “1923” return on Feb. 5 to Paramount+

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 13, 2023.