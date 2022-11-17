Julian Gant joined us and revealed how they’re missing Leslie Jordan on the set of “Call Me Kat.” Julian expressed his sadness for the loss of co-star Leslie Jordan and said that his presence is missed on set; however, Leslie himself would want the show to go on and for them to keep pushing forward. Julian said how Leslie created a special moment for everyone he met.

A brand new episode of “Call Me Kat” airs Thursday at 9:30 p.m. on Fox.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 17, 2022