Julian Lennon and Portia de Rossi talked about their love of photography and why it is important to them. Julian shared details about his new collection and Portia shared what stood out about Julian’s photos. They also shared how they got connected and why they decided to work together.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 7, 2022.