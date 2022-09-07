Paul McCartney wowed fans when he performed a digital duet with former Beatles bandmate, John Lennon at Glastonbury in June.

However, John’s son, Julian Lennon wasn’t too keen on the concept early on.

He has since changed his tune.

“It caught me off-guard,” he explained to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “I understand for many of the fans out there, it must have been pretty special. In the end it was heartwarming.”

With the advancement of technology, many musicians have performed posthumous duets with family members like Natalie Cole and her late-father, Nat King Cole.

For Lennon, the idea doesn’t appeal to him.

“I don’t think so,” he said, shutting down the possibility of performing with his late-father.

In the meantime, he is busy making music of his own.

He’s set to release his “Jude,” his first full-length album in 11 years.

The title, very eye-catching to Beatles fans, as a young Lennon inspired the band’s 1968 hit “Hey Jude.”

He explained the album took over five years to put together, and it contains songs written over 30 years.

“It’s a collection of songs that never sat on previous albums correctly,” he explained. “It just felt like the right time. The subject matter deals with many things we all deal with in life.”

Lennon explained that it’s a coming-of-age record that has ties to his own life.

“It’s finally, becoming Jude in real-life,” the Grammy nominated artist said. “Becoming Julian because my name was John, initially, and I changed it to Julian in 2020.”

The singer explained how now seemed like the right time with the recent release of Beatles content like the Disney+ “Get Back” documentary, which pulled unseen footage of the band making the iconic album “Let It Be.”

Lennon and his younger half-brother, Sean, watched the documentary and loved it.

“I really did fall in love with dad again, seeing him the way that I remember seeing him all those years ago when we were a lot closer,” he explained.

Lennon’s new album, “Jude” will be available Sept. 9 wherever you get your music.

He’s set to host “Jude: Behind the Album,” an interactive fan event on Looped on Sept. 14. To sign up, head here.