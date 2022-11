Juliette Porter joined us to talk about “Siesta Key: Miami Moves.” She mentioned her love of Miami and although she comes to California for her bikini line, Miami is her favorite. Things are going well with her partner Clarke, after a bit of drama on the show.

“Siesta Key: Miami Moves” airs Thursdays at 8 pm on MTV.

This segment aired on the KTLA Morning News on November 18, 2022