Justin Bieber has canceled the remainder of his Justice World Tour to prioritize his health, he said, as he continues to recover from a recent diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The “Yummy” and “Love Yourself” singer took to Instagram to post a statement and explain the reasoning for the cancellation.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed,” Bieber wrote. “As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.”

The singer then explained how he consulted with his doctors, family and team and decided to continue the tour in Europe where he performed six live shows. Bieber said those shows “took a real toll” on him.

This past weekend, he performed at Rock in Rio and that’s when he said he realized he needed to take time off.

Via Justin Bieber’s Instagram

“After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realize that I need to make my health the priority right now,” he wrote. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

Bieber ended his statement by saying how proud he was of the tour and thanked fans for their support and prayers throughout the years.

The Justice World Tour has been on the road since February and was slated to run until March 2023.