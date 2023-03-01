Justin Bieber’s Justice world tour won’t be going forward.

All concert dates on Ticketmaster are marked as canceled, which includes stops in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Poland, Great Britain, Ireland, Australia and the United States.

The dates not only were for 2023 but also for 2024.

The tour was set to stop at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in June 2024.

In June, the “Yummy” singer revealed he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused part of his face to be paralyzed.

He then returned to the stage in July, only to announce he was taking another break that September.

“After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realize that I need to make my health the priority right now,” he told his Beliebers in a statement. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

So far, neither Bieber nor his team has commented on the recent cancellation.