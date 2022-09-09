Actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth made headlines when they went public with their romance on Instagram this past summer.

The pair got extra close while filming the thriller “Barbarian.”

While some may find it difficult to work alongside their partner, Long said it was beneficial.

“We just got to know each other so well. We just were crazy about each other right away,” he gushed to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “We had an incredible friendship right away, just working together in these circumstances. I think it was helpful for us.”

Another major relationship in Long’s life is his bromance with his brother, Christian. The brothers have a podcast together called “Life is Short.”

“Barbarian” is exclusively in theaters now.

You can listen to “Life is Short” wherever you get your podcasts.