Juvenile’s Tiny Desk performance is here for “the ’99 and the 2000.”

For weeks the internet has been patiently waiting to watch the rapper take the small stage of NPR’s Tiny Desk.

The concerts are a series of live shows hosted by NPR Music at the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Bollen in Washington, D.C.

The highly anticipated performance finally dropped on Friday and Juvie didn’t skimp on the hits, which brought back audience members to a time of flip phones, MTV’s Total Request Live, Y2K and Discmans.

Joined by producer Mannie Fresh, the New Orleans hip-hop star performed hits like “Bling Bling,” “Back That Thang Up,” “Ha,” “400 Degreez,” “Slow Motion,” “I Need a Hot Girl” and “Rodeo.”

In a Tiny Desk first, the Hot Boy performed an encore after playing “Back That Thang Up” after being encouraged by the audience.

For part of his band, Juvenile brought out two Grammy winners and natives from the Pelican State, Trombone Shorty and Jon Batiste. Batiste flew in from London to be a part of the performance.

Tiny Desk alum Alvin Ford was a part of the band and served as the music director. The Armours provided background vocals and string players from the Louisiana Philharmonic joined for the finale.

The performance was a hit, considering the artist declined to do it back in April.

“WT- is a Tiny Desk and no!” he tweeted in response to a Twitter user asking NPR to have him perform on the program.

From there, Twitter became ablaze with users posting their favorite Tiny Desk concerts.

Days later Juvenile, whose real name is Terius Gray, took to Twitter to offer up a viral reconsideration.

“Ok ok. All Things Considered, 10k retweets and I will RECONSIDER doing @NPR Tiny Desk while drinking an ice-cold #JuvieJuice from @UrbanSouthBeer!!” he tweeted. “And what song y’all want the most???”

The tweet received almost 12,000 retweets and the rest is Tiny Desk hip-hop history.