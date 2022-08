K-Pop fans are in for a treat.

KAMP L.A. 2022 is headed to the Rose Bowl in October and will feature artists like Monsta X, Super Junior, iKON, BamBam, Zion. T, and Lapillus. More names will be announced later.

The K-Pop mega concert is the largest K-Pop festival in the United States.

The festival is slated for Oct. 15 and 16.

American Express presale tickets begin Aug. 16, and the fan club’s begins Aug. 18.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. here.