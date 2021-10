Monsta X talked about their new English only song “One Day” and shared what it is about. They addressed their love lives and how much they love their fandom, Monbebe. They also said they are so excited to perform in the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2021 and go on tour once again.

Monsta X’s new single “One Day” is available to download now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 8, 2021.