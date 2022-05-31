Kadee Strickland is best known for her role as “Dr. Charlotte King” in Shonda Rhimes’ long-running medical drama, “Private Practice.”

She joined us to talk about her new film, “The Time Capsule.”

A jaded politician fresh off an electoral loss escape with his controlling wife to the Southern lake house where he spent summers as a teen. Their vacation was disrupted by the appearance of his first love, who has just returned from a 20-year space voyage and hasn’t aged.

“The Time Capsule” hits theaters Friday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 31, 2022.