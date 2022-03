Kandi Burruss talked about her new show “Kandi and the Gang.” The show is about opening her restaurant Old Lady Gang and everything that goes on behind the scenes. She also shared details about the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“Kandi and the Gang” premieres at 9 p.m. on Sunday on Bravo.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 4, 2022.