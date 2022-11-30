Kanye West is attempting to reopen his Donda Academy with the help of a church in Southern California.

Pastor Ronald Nagin of Cornerstone Christian Church told TMZ that he’s met with West three times face-to-face over the rapper’s interest in leasing some of the church’s space for the school.

The church is located in Northridge, which is in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.

TMZ reports that the “Yeezy designer thinks the church is an upgrade from the school’s Chatsworth location. The Academy reportedly operated out of Simi Valley at one point as well.

Nagin told the site that West likes the location’s “bigger space with more classrooms and a sanctuary.”

The pastor reportedly believes the church is a good fit for the school as well.

The deal has not yet been finalized.

Back in October, the private school closed its doors without an explanation. The school then reopened abruptly a short time later but has since been struggling, according to TMZ.

This all occurred shortly after numerous brands cut ties with the artist over his antisemitic and hateful comments online.

The academy is an unaccredited Christian private school founded by West in 2022.