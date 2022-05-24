Kanye West has broken his silence on Instagram to announce he’s taking his creative efforts to McDonald’s.

On Monday, the rapper posted a photo of a newly-designed hamburger box adorned with the famous golden arches.

“Ye teams up with industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to reimagine McDonald’s packaging,” the post’s caption read. The post came after West teased the photo on his Instagram stories with the headline: “next week it’s the fries.” The line pays homage to his verse in his 2005 hit “Gold Digger.”

West’s returned to the social media platform after being temporarily banned back in March, following posts where he directed racial slurs towards comedian Trevor Noah. This all occurred around the same time West fired off posts directed at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson.

Working with McDonald’s isn’t new for the “DONDA” rapper. Back in February, he made a surprise cameo in the fast food restaurant’s commercial during Super Bowl LVI. Prior to the ad, West has always made it known he’s been “loving it.” Back in 2018, he tweeted “McDonald’s is my favorite restaurant.”

In 2016, West penned a poem titled “The McDonald’s Man” for Frank Ocean’s magazine “Boys Don’t Cry.” The poem’s lyrics included: “The Cheeseburger And The Shakes Formed A Band/ To Overthrow The French Fries Plan/ I Always Knew Them French Fries Was Evil Man.”

So far, no release date has been announced for West’s revamp of the fast food chain’s packaging.