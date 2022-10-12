Kanye West aka Ye is seen wearing a Balenciaga boxing mouthguard during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2, 2022 in Paris. (Edward Berthelot/GC Images)

Kanye West’s hateful rhetoric has prompted producers of “The Shop: Uninterrupted” to pull the episode the Yeezy designer just filmed.

“The Shop” is hosted by SpringHill Company CEO Maverick Carter and LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers star was not present at the taping.

“Yesterday we taped an episode of ‘The Shop’ with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments,” Carter said in a statement to Andscape. “Unfortunately, he used ‘The Shop’ to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.”

Production sources told the platform that West “doubled down on recent anti-semitic remarks during the episode.”

“We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks,” the statement continued to read. “While ‘The Shop’ embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate.”

“I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew,” Carter’s statement read. “Hate speech should never have an audience.”

The DONDA artist’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked over the weekend due to antisemitic posts by the rapper now known as Ye.

Earlier this month, Ye had been criticized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his collection at Paris Fashion Week. The Anti-Defamation League defines “White Lives Matter” as a phrase used to mock the Black Lives Matter movement and that it’s a “white supremacist phrase” used by the Aryan Renaissance Society, the Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups.

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs posted a video on Instagram saying he didn’t support the shirt and urged people not to buy it.

On Instagram, Ye posted a screenshot of a text conversation with Diddy and suggested he was controlled by Jewish people, according to media reports.

Under their policies, the two social networks prohibit the posting of offensive language. Ye’s Twitter account is still active, but he can’t post until the suspension ends, after an unspecified period.