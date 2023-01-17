The lawyers for rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, are reportedly letting their client know they’re cutting ties in a public way.

Los Angeles-based law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP claim they’re done representing Ye in a lawsuit and plan to put out an ad in a newspaper to let him know because they haven’t been able to get a hold of him.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, the firm claimed there has been “a breakdown in communication” with West when they’ve tried to let him know they’re done. They claim the “DONDA” rapper deactivated the phone number they used to get in touch with him.

The company plans on using “alternative means” to reach West, which includes putting out ads in two L.A.-based newspapers and publishing the order from the judge allowing the severance of the professional relationship.

Per the documents, the goal of the ad is to inform the Yeezy designer about the order. The firm is aware the move would “likely garner significant media attention, resulting in broader publication.”