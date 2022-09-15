For weeks, Kanye West, who also goes by Ye, has taken to Instagram to express his frustration with various brands.

Now, it appears, he’s doing something about it.

West’s lawyers are terminating the contract between his company Yeezy, and clothing retailer Gap, according CNBC.

The letter states that the retailer failed to meet its obligations in the agreement.

Gap was reportedly required to sell 40% of the Yeezy Gap assortment in brick-and-mortar retail stores during the third and fourth quarters of 2021, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“Yeezy notified Gap of its concerns in August and gave the company a contractually-designated 30 days to cure its breaches,” said Nicholas Gravante, a lawyer for Kanye West.

Following the notice, he said Gap took no action. The termination letter was sent to the company on Thursday.

Gravante told CNBC that Gap’s noncompliance with the agreement has cost him money and that “Ye will now promptly move forward to make up for lost time by opening Yeezy retail stores.”

In June 2020, the two brands announced a 10-year partnership, which many believed was a breath of fresh air for the struggling retailer.

Their first collaboration was a $200 blue-round coat, which ended up being an instant hit.

The “DONDA” rapper’s most recent line was a collaboration with Balenciaga that he sold through Gap.

KTLA has reached out to Gap for a comment, but have yet to hear back.