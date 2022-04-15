Actress Karen Gillan spoke with us live to talk about her starring role in the new sci-fi film, “Dual.”

Gillan, who plays Nebula in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” and other Marvel films talks about playing Sarah in this new sci-fi film, where upon receiving a terminal diagnosis, Sarah opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family. When she makes a sudden and miraculous recovery, her attempts to have her clone decommissioned fail and lead to a court-mandated duel to the death. Now she has one year to train her body and mind for the fight of her life.

“Dual” will hit theaters Friday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 15, 2022.