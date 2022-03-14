Karen Larrea and Breana Symone share their experience as a mother-daughter duo on HBO Max’s series, ‘My Mom, Your Dad’

From the producers who brought you “Love Island” and “Parks and Recreation” comes a new HBO Max reality dating series, “My Mom, Your Dad.” The show features single parents, nominated by their collage-aged children, to face a second chance at love. As per dating show rules, the parents move into a house with each other unaware that their children are stationed down the street watching and listening to their every move.

“My Mom, Your Dad” is streaming now on HBO Max.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 14, 2022.