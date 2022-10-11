Former model, Kathy Ireland, is raising awareness for a cause close to her heart-anxiety affecting today’s kids.

“Anxiety, particularly in our youth, is growing at alarming rates, and it is of the utmost importance,” she explained to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News.

Ireland joins New York Times best-selling author Laura Morton and Academy Award-winning filmmaker, Vanessa Roth, for the documentary “Anxious Nation.”

“It really helps families realize they’re not alone,” Ireland explained about the doc. “It helps to remove the perceived shame and stigma that can be associated with anxiety.”

When it comes to contributing factors, the designer acknowledged the “24/7 social media” cycle plays a part but did clarify that there’s “so much more” than that.

Causes for children are something Ireland is very familiar with. For decades, she has served on boards of education and been involved in mentorship programs. She even helped co-found a pre-K through 12 school.

“Anxious Nation” is set to premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival, which is underway now until Oct. 20.

The documentary will also screen at the Coronado Island Film Festival in November.