“The Goonies” actor Ke Huy Quan visits the Warner Bros. soundstage for the ’80s classic 36 years later. (Photo: Instagam: Ke Huy Quan)

Hey you guys!

Actor Ke Huy Quan, who famously played Richard “Data” Wang, in “The Goonies” returned to the soundstage where that famous movie took place- over three decades later.

“First time back to Warner Brothers’ stage 16 in 36 years. This stage is where we filmed the pirate ship scene in ‘The Goonies,'” Quan posted on Instagram. “I got a bit emotional as all my wonderful memories of my ‘Goonies’ Gang came flooding back.”

The “Indiana Jones” actor also gave fans a little trivia about the sound stage.

“Fun trivia fact: the floor of this stage opens up and goes down 40 feet deep,” his post read.

The former child star is still making big moves into adulthood.

There’s Oscar buzz surrounding his performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Some predict he’ll be a contender for the best supporting actor category.

The 51-year-old is also now a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’ll join Season 2 of “Loki.