Mr. Jones!

Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited in Hollywood on Wednesday night.

Ke Huy Quan surprised Harrison Ford at the “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” star-studded premiere in Hollywood.

Cameras captured the Oscar winner jumping behind Ford as he doing an interview with his back turned to him.

Slowly Quan lightly placed his hands on “The Fugitive” actor and when he turned around, his face lit up with a smile.

“You’re all grown up!” Ford exclaimed after the pair embraced in a hug.

“How proud are you of this guy?” the “1923” star was asked.

While his response wasn’t heard by the cameras nearby, you can tell the answer by just looking at Ford’s face, which beamed with pride.

Quan won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in March for his role in “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

“The Goonies” actor played Short Round, the trusty sidekick of the fictional archeologist, in 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.”

While Quan isn’t in the franchise’s fifth installment, he did urge fans to see the new film.

“To all the ‘Indy’ fans, first of all, thank you so much for all these wonderful years of support and ‘Indy 5’ is out, so go check out it in the theater,” Quan said in an Instagram story posted by Lucasfilm.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” premieres in theaters on June 30.