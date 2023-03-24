Keanu Reeves’ latest film “John Wick: Chapter 4” is set to be the big movie this weekend.

It has already received rave reviews, which the film’s stars stand behind.

“It not only meets the expectation, it kind of exceeds the expectation,” said Laurence Fishburne to KTLA 5’s Olivia De Bortoli. “I mean, it’s bananas.”

Director Chad Stahelski hopes fans will notice a vast improvement with the franchise’s fourth installment.

“Hopefully, things are lit differently, built differently, and structured differently. So there’s a little bit of craftsmanship going on here that elevates,” Stahelski said. “There’s a little bit of storytelling that maybe we take the last three projects that we worked on, and somehow built them and tie them together with number four.”

For nearly 10 years, Reeves has played the leading role of John Wick. He referred to the character as “home.”

“It’s very rare to play a role that you love and for that role to be a part of a film you love, to work with artists who are extraordinary,” he said. “To do that once is very special, to do that two times another chapter in here to be ‘Chapter Four’ is so rare, so special.

The franchise is known for its action-packed scenes and this film is no different.

When it comes to making a punch come alive onscreen, “The Matrix” actor credits that to the person who is receiving it.

“So much of throwing a good punch is the reaction,” he explained. “You know who throws a really awesome punch? Donnie Yen. He plays Caine. His punch, oh my God, he takes his torso into it in such a way. That’s like, power!”

“John Wick: Chapter 4” is in theaters now.