Actress Keke Palmer took to social media on Friday to announce her latest role-her own network.

“Hi, I’m Lauren Palmer,” Palmer said in the video posted to Twitter. “And this is Keke Palmer, the brand I created 20 years ago, all the way back in Illinois with my mom. In those 20 years, I learned how to be a few things.”

The “Scream Queens” actress then takes viewers through her career. It’s no secret Palmer is a media juggernaut. Not only can she act, but she can also sing, write, and direct.

“I want to share everything I learned with you because this is my greatest dream of all,” she explained. “All it takes is one of us to unlock a door to unlock a million doors for each other. I’m so excited to introduce you guys to Key TV, where our stories matter and where we are represented as the keys to the culture.”

The screen is then lit up by green and blue neon lights reading KeyTV in large letters.

On the network’s various social media handles, the bio reads “spotlighting a new generation of creators, a Keke-led company.”

While the “Nope” star introduced fans to the upcoming network, it’s unclear when content will begin rolling in and whether it will be on TV.