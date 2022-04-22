Kelley Wolf joined us live to talk about her reunion with her colleagues on the show, “The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans,” which premiered on Wednesday and is streaming on Paramount+ now.

She’s also a globally-recognized certified life and personal development coach and public speaker. Her unique discovery and integration of her trademarked concept of “FLOW – Finding Love Over Worry” has led to her highly-anticipated debut book of the same name, which breaks down the framework of the self-developmental process.

Her new book “FLOW: Finding Love Over Worry: A Recipe for Living Joyfully” is available now. She also hosts the FLOW podcast.

