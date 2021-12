Kelly Conway shared what it was like growing up with her dad Tim Conway. She shared that he was just as funny at home as he was on camera, and that the memoir will tell some old stories about growing up with him.

You can buy Kelly’s memoir “My Dad’s Funnier Than Your Dad” on Dec. 30. The audiobook and Kindle version are available to purchase now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 22, 2021.