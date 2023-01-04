Kelly Hu has been kicking butt and taking names since starring in “X2” and “The Scorpion King.” Now, the actress stars in and has become a season regular in the second season of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s drama series, “BMF.”

Hu’s character is that of the only Asian-American female detective who is out on the streets working in the biggest crime-ridden areas back in the 1980s as she chases the American dream.

“If you liked Season 1 of ‘BMF,’ you are going to love Season 2,” revealed Hu.

“BMF” has been inspired by the true story of Demetrius and Terry Flenory, who created one of the biggest criminal empires.

“BMF” season two premieres on Starz on Jan. 6.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 4, 2023.