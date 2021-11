Kelly Rowland talked about her new Lifetime movie “Merry Liddle Christmas Baby.” The film is the third installment in the Liddle Franchise. Kelly also talked about her adorable kids and says her son is the perfect big brother to her baby.

“Merry Liddle Christmas Baby” premieres on Nov. 27 on Lifetime.

