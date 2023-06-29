Kelsea Ballerini is the latest singer to be struck by an object thrown by a fan while performing on stage.

The country-pop star was singing at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Gardens on Wednesday when she was hit in the face with an object that looked like a bracelet. A video of the incident was posted to Twitter.

After the incident, Ballerini immediately turned away from the crowd. Her violinist checked on her to make she was OK, but a few seconds later she ran off the stage.

She returned quickly to continue the show but shared a message with her audience first.

“Can we just talk about what happened?” she asked.

“All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know. There’s security everywhere tonight. If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it,” she continued. “Don’t throw things.”

“I just want it to be a safe place for everyone. We have little kids here and just, can you help me do that tonight?”

The “Love is a Cowboy” singer is currently on her Heartfirst Tour.

This incident is the latest in a new, troubling trend.

Just last week, Bebe Rexha was struck by a phone and suffered a black eye.