Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek talked about the LadyGang podcast that they have together and share what the inspiration was for the podcast. They also spilled all the details about their new book “Lady Secrets.” They allowed people to call in anonymously and spill their juiciest secrets, and then put all these secrets in a book. They shared some of their best secrets they got, including a woman who confessed that sleeps through family functions because she cannot stand her in-laws.

“Lady Secrets” is available everywhere now. You can also see them live in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. on Nov. 1 at The Bourbon Room. For tickets, visit TheLadyGang.com/tour.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 21, 2022.