“Jeopardy!” is back in production for its 40th season, which means it’s all about Ken Jennings.

Amid the ongoing writers’ strike, production of the game show continues.

Jennings shared hosting duties with Mayim Bialik, but back in May, she walked off the set of Season 39 in solidarity with striking writers. The actress has said she wouldn’t cross the picket line.

So, for the time being, it’s Jennings who will host every new show that is taped.

Ken Jennings, a cast member in the ABC television series “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time,” poses at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, in Pasadena, Calif. Jennings won his third match in the “Jeopardy!” “Greatest of all Time,” contest televised on Jan. 14, 2020, an event that’s been a prime-time hit for ABC. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Season 40 of “Jeopardy!” airs on Monday but will be a “changed” season, according to executive producer and showrunner Michael Davies.

He told the podcast “Inside Jeopardy!” that the strikes have “derailed” plans to celebrate the show’s 40-year run.

To adapt, the show will bring back contestants from Season 37 who lost their first games, which normally doesn’t happen.

The show will also use a combination of questions written by writers before the strike and ones used before on the show.

The WGA has been on strike since early May, with SAG-AFTRA following suit in mid-July. While there has been talk between the unions and the studios, so deal has been made.