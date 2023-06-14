Kendra Wilkinson is now selling the house next door.

The reality star has stepped into the world of real estate.

“I’m gaining respect day by day. It’s hard. Most people know me from TV, for now, 20 years of television,” she explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “Sometimes I’m showing a client a house and people will walk by out of the house like ‘Oh, my, are you buying something? (I say) ‘No, I’m the agent.’ I have to just kind of keep going and, get people to know I’m in real estate now.”

Wilkinson is combining her long career in television with her real estate knowledge for her show “Kendra Sells Hollywood.”

While real estate may seem glamorous on the small screen, the former “Girls Next Door” star explained there’s much more that comes with it.

“TV makes it seem like it’s overnight, but it takes years to build sales and deals and relationships. It just takes a lot of time to get going and people want to make sure that they’re choosing the right agent to list their property,” she said.

Working hard is something Wilkinson is no stranger to, and all that hard work paid off when she landed her first listing, which was captured on video.

“Years of being out of work, that was a huge moment as a single mom to have. It gave me purpose and life. It was just awesome and I’m so glad we caught it on camera,” she said.

However, that celebration doesn’t last long.

“You only celebrate for a moment because then you go into escrow and inspections,” she laughed.

While being on television for two decades may seem beneficial to her realtor career, Wilkinson says it only helps so much.

“You just have to know what you’re doing overall because people who are ready to buy want to make sure they have someone who knows what they’re doing. I mean at the end of the day that’s the most important thing.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of “Kendra Sells Hollywood” are on Max now.