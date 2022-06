Kenny Ortega and Tony Selznick joined us to talk about the live dance competition show, “Watch Me Dance Live” on Thursday at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood.

The show is directed by Kenny Ortega and created by MSA’s very own, Tony Selznick. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. The show will feature up and coming dancers performing in front of the judges including world-renowned choreographers.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 29, 2022.