Music producer Dr. Luke has dropped his defamation lawsuit against singer Kesha.

In a joint statement on Instagram, it was announced that both parties “have agreed to a resolution of the lawsuit, and have agreed to issue and post a joint statement regarding that resolution.”

“Only God knows what happened that night,” Kesha’s statement read. “As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter in my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

Dr. Luke’s statement read:

“While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005. I am absolutely certain that nothing happened,” he said. “For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life.”

The settlement marks the end of a years-long legal battle between the two.

The “TiK ToK” singer has claimed the producer raped her nearly 20 years ago.

The songwriter claimed she “woke up naked” in the producer’s bed “sore and sick with no memory of how she got there” after Luke gave her what he allegedly described as “sober pills,” according to court documents obtained by US Weekly.

In that filing, Kesha claimed the producer “threatened that if she ever mentioned the rape to anyone, he would shut her career down, take away all her publishing and recording rights, and otherwise destroy not only her life but her entire family’s lives as well.”

Back in 2014, Kesha filed a civil lawsuit against Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald, for “infliction of emotional distress, sex-based hate crimes, and employment discrimination,” as she tried to end her contract with him.

That same year, Gottwald countersued Kesha and her mother for “defamation and breach of contract.”

In 2016, a New York judge “dismissed” Kesha’s sexual assault case claiming that the statute of limitations expired. That same year, Kesha dropped her civil case against Luke in California.

However, Luke’s defamation case continued.

Just last week, the New York Court of Appeals issued a move that was seen as a win for Kesha. The judge claimed the producer must “prove Kesha acted with actual malice” in order to win the case.” The judge also said the “We Are Who We Are” singer would be able to seek damages if she won the trial.

The trial was set for next month.