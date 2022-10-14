Kevin Alejandro joined us to talk all about “Fire Country”, he was on set and in uniform. He spoke about how he has a new found respect for firefighters after having worked with them as they are giving him advice on what it means to fight a fire. The show has a great drama aspect to it, for what it is to live in a small town.

New episodes of “Fire Country” air Friday nights at 9PM on CBS. You can also stream the show live and on demand, on Paramount+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on October 14, 2022