A date has been set for Kevin Costner’s newest highly anticipated Western movie.

“Horizon: An American Saga” will be coming to theaters in the summer of 2024.

The Warner Bros. and New Line production centers on Western America in the pre- and post-Civil War eras. The “Yellowstone” actor serves as the director.

The film is in two parts and is labeled Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. Chapter 1 is set to hit theaters on June 28, while Chapter 2 will be released on Aug. 16.

Kevin Costner Returns to the Big Screen, Directing and Starring in a Two-Part Cinematic Event From Warner Bros. Pictures in Theaters Nationwide Summer 2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A teaser trailer was released for the ambitious project on Thursday.

“Next Summer,” the screen reads in white font over a black background. “A two-part theatrical event.”

After the dates of the two chapters are revealed, Costner is seen on-screen riding a horse, while holding a rifle in the middle of an open field. “Yellowstone” fans may find that he looks like an ancestor from the fictional Dutton family.

Wearing period Western gear, he fires his rifle numerous times at an unknown target.

The film stars Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Batton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe and Ella Hunt.

Last year, Costner told Variety the saga would consist of “four different movies” and they’ll be released “every three months.”

“Horizon” isn’t Costner’s first time in the director’s chair. He won an Oscar for his directorial work in the 1990 hit “Dances With Wolves.” He also directed 2003’s “Open Range” and 1997’s “The Post Man.”

The Western comes as Costner is set to say goodbye to “Yellowstone.” He’s set to ride off into the sunset as John Dutton at the end of Season 5.

Actor Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, told People that filming for the fifth season hasn’t started because of the Hollywood strikes.