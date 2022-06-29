During the pandemic, many took to re-watching iconic series like “Entourage.”

With the success of the show, we can’t help but wonder- would renewed interest lead to a reboot? It turns out Kevin Dillon is open to reprising his role as Johnny “Drama” Chase.

“That’s a conversation I bring up everyday to Doug Ellin and Kevin Connolly,” the actor explained. “I would love to do a reboot. I think there’s an outside chance of it happening someday and I think, pretty much, every actor would do it.”

Dillon explained that in order for this pipe dream to happen, the studios will need a big push from the cast and fans. “We’ve got to demand ‘Entourage’ to return,” he said excitedly.

The Emmy nominee still hangs out with his former costars of the famous HBO series for the podcast “Victory,” where they relive every episode and provide listeners with behind-the-scenes information as well.

In the meantime, Dillon is keeping busy with other projects.

He stars in the action thriller “Hot Seat,” which includes Mel Gibson and Britney Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari.

He explained the seven-day shoot was a big challenge. “I had a lot of dialogue, I couldn’t move too much because I basically had a bomb strapped to my butt,” he laughed. “I had to do some hacking for a bad guy!”

While the character intrigued Dillon to sign on for the project, he was really excited to be working alongside Gibson again. The pair starred together before for the thriller “On the Line.”

“The second time with Mel is always good,” Dillon said.

“Hot Seat” will be in select theaters and on digital and on-demand Friday July 1.

You can listen to “Victory” wherever you listen to your podcasts.