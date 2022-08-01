The Jonas Brothers are taking it to primetime television, but it’s not the ones you think.

Kevin and his younger brother Frankie are shining a light on the family members of some big names like Whoopi Goldberg, Chuck Norris, Brett Favre in their new show “Claim to Fame.”

The concept of the show is that all of the contestants are related to celebrities, but no one knows who. Not even the hosts.

“They wouldn’t tell us nor did we really want them to, who was related to who,” Kevin Jonas explained. “So we were actually able to just enjoy, play along while we were hosting. So every reveal was super genuine. Some of them were complete shockers to us.”

Throughout the show, the contestants play games like Two Truths and a Lie or have to wear items from a bag of clues.

“The big trick is trying to keep your story straight so you don’t give away too much,” he revealed.

The elder Jonas said he’s enjoyed working alongside his younger brother- there’s a 13 year age gap between the two.

“It’s nice that me and Frankie are doing this show together. You know, we don’t get to work together that often,” he said. “We don’t get to see each other that much because, you know, I’m on the road with the other guys. The others guys, I don’t need to spend that much more time with.”

The other guys being brothers Nick and Joe, of course.

However, when it comes to the “Sucker For You” crooners, little brother Frankie would rather leave the singing to his older brothers.

“I didn’t really want to be in the band. That was never really my goal,” he explained. “I just liked to be along for the ride, I got a really unique childhood. I got to see a lot of the world and I got to spend all my childhood with my family.

“I support my brothers and I’m probably their biggest fan,” he continued. “I mean, I don’t think there’s another person who has been to more concerts than me. My status is always going to be number on fan club member.”

While working with family does have its perks, there are challenges. Luckily for the Jonases, they’ve learned how to keep a good balance.

“We’ve figured out ways to enjoy time together and also really enjoy time apart,” Kevin explained. “We’ve kept it all really healthy.”

Catch “Claim to Fame” on Aug. 1 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Episodes stream the next day on Hulu.