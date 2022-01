“Home Team” is based on the real life story of New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, when he faced suspension from the NFL and used his time to coach his 12 year old son’s Pee Wee team.

“Home Team” starts streaming on Netflix on Jan. 28, 2022.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 10 P.M. on Jan. 26, 2022.