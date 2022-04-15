Filmmaker Kevin Smith joined us live to talk about Mooby’s Hollywood Pop Up taking place April 20 to 24 at the Dudes Brewery Hollywood.

The pop-up is a Walk-Up Experience where you get to try food from Kevin Smith’s Fictional Fast Food in Real Life, in Hollywood. Food includes items like: Cowtippers, Freedom Fries, Hater Totz, Cookies from the Mall Stand and more. Meat and Vegan based food will be available.

Visit the pop up website for more information.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 15, 2022.