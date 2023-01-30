Keyla Monterroso Mejia is a Los Angeles native and a star on the rise who was given the opportunity to be on the hit sitcom, “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which has forever changed her life.

Since then Mejia has gone on to star in the Emmy-winning series “Abbott Elementary,” which was created by Quinta Brunson.

“She gave me an opportunity to be on Abbott and that also completely did so much for me,” explained the actress. “I’ve been really lucky to work with really kind people, who are just so successful and great at what they do and it’s a bit wonderful.”

As the actress continues to climb her way to the top, on the way there she has snagged her own coming-of-age comedy series, “Freeridge.”

“Freeridge” premieres Thursday, Feb. 2 on Netflix.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 30, 2023.