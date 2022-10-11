Khloe Kardashian revealed to fans on Tuesday, she had a tumor removed from her face weeks ago.

“I’ve seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks,” the reality star posted to her Instagram story.

She then explained, a while ago she noticed a “small bump” on her face, but initially dismissed it as a pimple.

” I decided to get it biopsied seven months after realizing it was not budging,” she continued to write. “

Two separate dermatologists ran a biopsy because “what they both were seeing was incredibly rare” for someone of Kardashian’s age.

“A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face,” the 38-year-old explained.

Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher was able to remove the tumor from Kardashian’s face, and all looks good for now.

“All margins appear to be clear and now we are onto the healing process,” she explained. “You’ll continue to see bandages, and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed).”

Kardashian explained that when she was 19, she had surgery to remove melanoma from her back and that she is “precomposed with melanoma.”

“Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time,” she wrote. “I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously. So no one is exempt from these things.”

She used her recent surgery as an example to advise her 276 million Instagram followers to do regular self-exams and get annual checkups.